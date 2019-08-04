Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ludwig Dech MD. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Roodhouse 102 West Clay Jacksonville , IL 62802 (217)-374-2337 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Christ Lutheran Church Winchester , IL View Map Memorial service 2:30 PM Christ Lutheran Church Winchester , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ludwig Dech, MD, 92, of Roodhouse died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.



He was born Feb. 3, 1927, in Tschervenka, Yugoslavia, to Friederike Hoffmann and Ludwig Dech, MD. His younger years were spent growing up on a farm where he developed a great love for the outdoors-horses, fishing, ice skating, animals and farming. He studied medicine and resided in Graz, Austria from 1948-1955. During those years in Graz he filled his free time with technical climbing and made many challenging ascents in the Alps of Austria. In Graz he met his lifelong partner, Herta Pürrer. They were married in Villach, Austria in 1955. As so many of his medical school colleagues, he decided his future would be in America. In 1956 the couple immigrated to New York to live with family in Brooklyn. Not long after they left for Chicago, where he was accepted to intern at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, Illinois.



His calling and destiny became clear while taking his State Boards in 1958, when a doctor from rural Illinois recruited him, as they needed another physician in their community. In September of 1958, Ludwig, his wife, and their infant son arrived in Roodhouse. He embraced his new life in the rural area. He made house calls in his early years and traveled the hilly back roads to see patients. He often loaded up his children and took them along to keep him company. He worked for the White Hall Hospital where he delivered babies at any and all hours, made rounds, and was often called out for an emergency. Ludwig Dech was a Board Certified Family Physician. He served the community he loved for 43 years and finally retired at age 74.



His retirement years were filled doing the many things he loved. He continued to travel with his wife and was fortunate to visit every continent and spend time abroad in Austria and Germany. He was a good photographer, gardened, and raised orchids, went fishing almost every day in his orange Chevy Blazer, enjoyed hunting, and was an avid reader. He became a proficient alpine skier to share the slopes with his wife, family, and many friends. He spent his later years sharing his many passions with his grandchildren. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Doc, as he was fondly called, always had time to lend a hand and listen to or tell a story. Dr. Dech was a member of the Roodhouse Rotaries, The American Medical Association and The American Academy of Family Physicians.



He is survived by his wife, Herta; his son, Bert Dech (Terry Iverson); and his daughter, Gabriele Dech (Dennis DiChiaro). His son, Fred Dech, preceded him in death. He has five grandchildren, Julian DiChiaro (Denea Kessman), Ethan Dech, Derek DiChiaro, Eva Dech, and Andrew DiChiaro, along with three great-grandchildren, Julian DiChiaro, Elliana DiChiaro and Alexa Kessman. He is survived by his brother, Werner Dech of Germany; his sister, Edda Dech Körner of Germany; and his brother, Günther Wagner of Australia.



A memorial service and celebration to honor Dr. Dech's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Winchester with private interment at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. The family will meet friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Roodhouse Public Library, Boyd Healthcare EMS or the Fred Dech Memorial Scholarship Fund at North Greene High School. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Ludwig Dech, MD, 92, of Roodhouse died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.He was born Feb. 3, 1927, in Tschervenka, Yugoslavia, to Friederike Hoffmann and Ludwig Dech, MD. His younger years were spent growing up on a farm where he developed a great love for the outdoors-horses, fishing, ice skating, animals and farming. He studied medicine and resided in Graz, Austria from 1948-1955. During those years in Graz he filled his free time with technical climbing and made many challenging ascents in the Alps of Austria. In Graz he met his lifelong partner, Herta Pürrer. They were married in Villach, Austria in 1955. As so many of his medical school colleagues, he decided his future would be in America. In 1956 the couple immigrated to New York to live with family in Brooklyn. Not long after they left for Chicago, where he was accepted to intern at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, Illinois.His calling and destiny became clear while taking his State Boards in 1958, when a doctor from rural Illinois recruited him, as they needed another physician in their community. In September of 1958, Ludwig, his wife, and their infant son arrived in Roodhouse. He embraced his new life in the rural area. He made house calls in his early years and traveled the hilly back roads to see patients. He often loaded up his children and took them along to keep him company. He worked for the White Hall Hospital where he delivered babies at any and all hours, made rounds, and was often called out for an emergency. Ludwig Dech was a Board Certified Family Physician. He served the community he loved for 43 years and finally retired at age 74.His retirement years were filled doing the many things he loved. He continued to travel with his wife and was fortunate to visit every continent and spend time abroad in Austria and Germany. He was a good photographer, gardened, and raised orchids, went fishing almost every day in his orange Chevy Blazer, enjoyed hunting, and was an avid reader. He became a proficient alpine skier to share the slopes with his wife, family, and many friends. He spent his later years sharing his many passions with his grandchildren. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Doc, as he was fondly called, always had time to lend a hand and listen to or tell a story. Dr. Dech was a member of the Roodhouse Rotaries, The American Medical Association and The American Academy of Family Physicians.He is survived by his wife, Herta; his son, Bert Dech (Terry Iverson); and his daughter, Gabriele Dech (Dennis DiChiaro). His son, Fred Dech, preceded him in death. He has five grandchildren, Julian DiChiaro (Denea Kessman), Ethan Dech, Derek DiChiaro, Eva Dech, and Andrew DiChiaro, along with three great-grandchildren, Julian DiChiaro, Elliana DiChiaro and Alexa Kessman. He is survived by his brother, Werner Dech of Germany; his sister, Edda Dech Körner of Germany; and his brother, Günther Wagner of Australia.A memorial service and celebration to honor Dr. Dech's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Winchester with private interment at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. The family will meet friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Roodhouse Public Library, Boyd Healthcare EMS or the Fred Dech Memorial Scholarship Fund at North Greene High School. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close