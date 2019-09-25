ASHLAND — Luella M. Davin, 91, of Springfield and formerly of Pleasant Plains passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born Oct. 24, 1927, in Ashland, the daughter of Alvie and Almeda Ringler Watkins. She married William Patrick Davin on July 5, 1947, at St. Augustine Church in Ashland and he preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2004.
She is survived by two sons, J. Pat Davin of Pleasant Plains and Mike Davin (Cindy) of Springfield; two daughters, Mary Lu Hinkle (Bill) of Riverton and Sue Davin of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Michelle Jolly (Joe) of St. Charles, Missouri, Karen Mankowski (Michael) of Springfield, Andy Davin (Lindsey) of Ashland, John Davin (Jennifer) of Staunton, Alice Seipel (Robert) of Ashland, Amy Oldfield (Steve) of Rochester and Matt Hinkle (Tina) of Dawson; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ted Watkins of Moline; a sister, Dorothy Moses of Vermillion, South Dakota; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Davin; a brother, John Thomas Watkins; and a sister, Dean Nutt.
Luella was a devoted homemaker and farm wife. She was a 1946 graduate of Pleasant Plains High School and a longtime member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the church's Altar and Rosary Society.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Ashland with burial at St. Augustine Cemetery, west of Ashland. The family will meet friends at the church from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the Mass. A prayer service will be at 9:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the visitation, at the church. Memorial gifts are suggested to St. Augustine Church or St. Augustine Cemetery. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is serving the Davin Family. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 25, 2019