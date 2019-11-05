CHANDLERVILLE — Lula Mae Bergman, 85, of Jacksonville passed away at her home with her family by her side at 11:27 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1934, in Beardstown to Lester and Olivine (Hulett) Fox. She married Robert Lee Bergman Sr. on Dec. 5, 1954, in Beardstown. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2012.
Lula is survived by seven children, Robert (Charlene) Bergman Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, David Allen Bergman of Jacksonville, Carol Arlene Hughes of Jacksonville, John Lester (Diana) Bergman of Leesville, Louisiana, Robyn Louann Runk of Jacksonville, Linda Sue (Herbie) Tamulus of Jacksonville and Mary Louise (Tommy) Flath of Jacksonville; 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two sons, Billy and Larry Beaty. Lula was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lester Fox; a sister, Dolores Cole; and a grandson.
Lula was a member of Our Savior Catholic Church in Jacksonville. Her large family was the center of her life and she loved spending time with them. She loved her cat, Puppy Cat, and her dog, Fred. She enjoyed going for car rides, visiting with people and adding to her huge hat collection.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Chandlerville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to David Bergman and will go toward a memorial bench in her name at Mount Olive Cemetery. Online condolences can be left for her family at hurleyfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 5, 2019