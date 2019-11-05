Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Mae (Fox) Bergman. View Sign Service Information Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL 62627 (217)-458-2424 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL 62627 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Mount Olive Cemetery Chandlerville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHANDLERVILLE — Lula Mae Bergman, 85, of Jacksonville passed away at her home with her family by her side at 11:27 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.



She was born on Jan. 16, 1934, in Beardstown to Lester and Olivine (Hulett) Fox. She married Robert Lee Bergman Sr. on Dec. 5, 1954, in Beardstown. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2012.



Lula is survived by seven children, Robert (Charlene) Bergman Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, David Allen Bergman of Jacksonville, Carol Arlene Hughes of Jacksonville, John Lester (Diana) Bergman of Leesville, Louisiana, Robyn Louann Runk of Jacksonville, Linda Sue (Herbie) Tamulus of Jacksonville and Mary Louise (Tommy) Flath of Jacksonville; 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two sons, Billy and Larry Beaty. Lula was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lester Fox; a sister, Dolores Cole; and a grandson.



Lula was a member of Our Savior Catholic Church in Jacksonville. Her large family was the center of her life and she loved spending time with them. She loved her cat, Puppy Cat, and her dog, Fred. She enjoyed going for car rides, visiting with people and adding to her huge hat collection.



A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Chandlerville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville.



Memorial contributions may be made to David Bergman and will go toward a memorial bench in her name at Mount Olive Cemetery. Online condolences can be left for her family at CHANDLERVILLE — Lula Mae Bergman, 85, of Jacksonville passed away at her home with her family by her side at 11:27 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.She was born on Jan. 16, 1934, in Beardstown to Lester and Olivine (Hulett) Fox. She married Robert Lee Bergman Sr. on Dec. 5, 1954, in Beardstown. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2012.Lula is survived by seven children, Robert (Charlene) Bergman Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, David Allen Bergman of Jacksonville, Carol Arlene Hughes of Jacksonville, John Lester (Diana) Bergman of Leesville, Louisiana, Robyn Louann Runk of Jacksonville, Linda Sue (Herbie) Tamulus of Jacksonville and Mary Louise (Tommy) Flath of Jacksonville; 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two sons, Billy and Larry Beaty. Lula was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lester Fox; a sister, Dolores Cole; and a grandson.Lula was a member of Our Savior Catholic Church in Jacksonville. Her large family was the center of her life and she loved spending time with them. She loved her cat, Puppy Cat, and her dog, Fred. She enjoyed going for car rides, visiting with people and adding to her huge hat collection.A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Chandlerville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville.Memorial contributions may be made to David Bergman and will go toward a memorial bench in her name at Mount Olive Cemetery. Online condolences can be left for her family at hurleyfh.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close