Lula Mae Blankenship Kesinger, 95, of Jacksonville passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
She eloped in 1939 to marry her longtime friend and love, Jim Blankenship, who preceded her in death in 1987.
She was born in Lafayette, Tennessee, on Dec. 10, 1923, the daughter of Albert W. and Hattie Hance Richardson.
Lula retired from Decatur Memorial Hospital after 25 years of service. Raising her eight children in her early life was her primary focus, and she was a master in the kitchen. But most importantly, she knew and loved the Lord.
She is survived by a daughter, Lori (Bob) Tucker of Westmoreland, Tennessee; sons, Lynn (Carol) Blankenship of Newport News, Virginia, Larry (Marcia) of Evansville, Indiana, and Mike Blankenship (Raylene) of Clinton, Indiana; 29 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Blankenship; her second husband, Harvey Kesinger; sons, Roger Blankenship, Wayne Blankenship (surviving wife, Elaine of Decatur) and Denny Blankenship (surviving wife, Brenda of Decatur); and a daughter, Sandra Harmon (surviving husband, Earl of Jacksonville). She also was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers.
A funeral officiated by her grandson, Pastor Jeff Blankenship, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Harristown Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 27, 2019