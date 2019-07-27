Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Mae (Richardson) Blankenship Kesinger. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She eloped in 1939 to marry her longtime friend and love, Jim Blankenship, who preceded her in death in 1987.



She was born in Lafayette, Tennessee, on Dec. 10, 1923, the daughter of Albert W. and Hattie Hance Richardson.



Lula retired from Decatur Memorial Hospital after 25 years of service. Raising her eight children in her early life was her primary focus, and she was a master in the kitchen. But most importantly, she knew and loved the Lord.



She is survived by a daughter, Lori (Bob) Tucker of Westmoreland, Tennessee; sons, Lynn (Carol) Blankenship of Newport News, Virginia, Larry (Marcia) of Evansville, Indiana, and Mike Blankenship (Raylene) of Clinton, Indiana; 29 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Blankenship; her second husband, Harvey Kesinger; sons, Roger Blankenship, Wayne Blankenship (surviving wife, Elaine of Decatur) and Denny Blankenship (surviving wife, Brenda of Decatur); and a daughter, Sandra Harmon (surviving husband, Earl of Jacksonville). She also was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers.



A funeral officiated by her grandson, Pastor Jeff Blankenship, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Harristown Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at Lula Mae Blankenship Kesinger, 95, of Jacksonville passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.She eloped in 1939 to marry her longtime friend and love, Jim Blankenship, who preceded her in death in 1987.She was born in Lafayette, Tennessee, on Dec. 10, 1923, the daughter of Albert W. and Hattie Hance Richardson.Lula retired from Decatur Memorial Hospital after 25 years of service. Raising her eight children in her early life was her primary focus, and she was a master in the kitchen. But most importantly, she knew and loved the Lord.She is survived by a daughter, Lori (Bob) Tucker of Westmoreland, Tennessee; sons, Lynn (Carol) Blankenship of Newport News, Virginia, Larry (Marcia) of Evansville, Indiana, and Mike Blankenship (Raylene) of Clinton, Indiana; 29 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Blankenship; her second husband, Harvey Kesinger; sons, Roger Blankenship, Wayne Blankenship (surviving wife, Elaine of Decatur) and Denny Blankenship (surviving wife, Brenda of Decatur); and a daughter, Sandra Harmon (surviving husband, Earl of Jacksonville). She also was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers.A funeral officiated by her grandson, Pastor Jeff Blankenship, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Harristown Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.