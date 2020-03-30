Lyle Alexander "Tater" Tate, of Ashland, died Tuesday morning, March 24 at Heritage Health in Springfield. He and Cathy Cox had been together for the last 30 years.

Tater was born June 19, 1948 in Springfield, the son of Howard H. and Eula Mae (Ratliff) Tate. He was preceded in death by his parents; an older brother, Carl Herbert "Butch" Tate, who died in infancy.

Tater graduated from Ashland high School in 1967. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for the next four years, mostly aboard the attack carrier, USS America. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a lifelong member of the VFW. After service, he was employed for several years at Fiat-Allis in Springfield, IL as a machinist.

Tater liked to play pool, throw darts, and watch a good TV western. He also enjoyed fishing, music and dancing, friends and family, and a good chocolate shake. And he loved Cathy. We will miss the love and joy this shy guy brought to us.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.familycarecremation.com to leave condolences.