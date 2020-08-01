WINCHESTER — Lyman Mark Stice, 65, of Winchester went to be with the Lord at his beloved family farm home on Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was born Sept. 3, 1954, in White Hall to Lyman and Lois Weder Stice. He married Robbin M. Goodwin and together they had two children,Jeremy and Brittany. He later married Victoria J. Peek.

Mark was a 1972 graduate of Winchester High School. He was a wonderful, fun-loving, charismatic, caring and kindhearted man who loved to have a great time with family and friends and joke around. He would come up with just about anything to bring a smile to someone's face or to make you laugh. Mark absolutely loved the outdoors and anything to do with nature. He was a true man of nature. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. Mark also loved a good competition. In his school years he loved competing in track and hanging out with good friends. Mark continued his love of sporting competitions and good friends combined with the enjoyment of travel as a very avid bowler both locally and nationally. Mark spent all his years doing what he loved, farming the land he grew up on. The farm was his pride and joy.

Surviving are his children Jeremy M. (Jessica) Stice of Winchester and Brittany M. Stice (Eli) of Jacksonville; and stepchildren, Stephanie R. (Ben) McCurley of Winchester and William C. (Kim) Peek of Jacksonville.

Mark was a very caring and loving grandpa. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them all he knew of farming and loving the land. He was an incredibly special "Becaw" to Emma, Carter and Anthony Stice of rural Winchester, Nathaniel Crook of South Jacksonville and Payten, Sasha and Amos McCurley of Winchester.

Also surviving are his mother, Lois Stice of Winchester; sisters, Deborah (Mark) Blimling of rural Murrayville, Rebecca (Steve) Wisdom of rural Winchester and Yolanda (Larry) Vedder of Murrayville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lyman Stice.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Friends may call after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will meet friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Private family committal services will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Winchester American Legion or Winchester High School FFA. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.