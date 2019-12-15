Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Helen Powers. View Sign Service Information Hansen-Spear Funeral Home 1535 State Street Quincy , IL 62301 (217)-222-4907 Visitation 1:00 PM Hansen-Spear Funeral Home 1535 State Street Quincy , IL 62301 View Map Graveside service 2:30 PM Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum Send Flowers Obituary





Helen was born March 21, 1920, near Manchester, the daughter of William Thomas and Estell Ditton Cockrill. She married George Norman Powers on April 21, 1940, in Morgan County. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2009.



Helen attended Manchester High School for three years and graduated in 1938 from Jacksonville High School. She owned and operated Powers Youth Fashion for many years. Before retiring, Helen was a home health care provider.



Helen liked to cook and collect recipes. She loved to garden and always had a beautiful rose garden.



Survivors include two children, James (Leigh) Powers of Kansas City, Missouri, and Mary Lantz of Howard, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Bevin and Lainey Powers, both of Kansas City, Missouri.



In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Janet Powers; a son-in-law, Carl Lantz; a sister, Faye Clark; and a brother, Frank Cockrill.



Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum with Chaplain Josh Vahle officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the services, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home in Quincy. Memorials are suggested to Illinois Veterans Home to assist disabled veterans. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 15, 2019

