M. Ruth Krieg Saylor
NEW BERLIN — M. Ruth Krieg Saylor, 91, of New Berlin died at 9:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 308 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. A funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. Friday with Pastor David Benning officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.

The family of M. Ruth Saylor is being served by Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
or

