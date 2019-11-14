Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mable (Batty) Cole. View Sign Service Information Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield 604 Walnut St. Greenfield , IL 62044 (217)-368-2202 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield 604 Walnut St. Greenfield , IL 62044 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield 604 Walnut St. Greenfield , IL 62044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Mable was born at home in Greenfield on June 21, 1919, to William and Bertha Batty; she was the youngest of five children. She graduated in 1937 from Greenfield High School, where she was a member of the band and active in 4-H with her future husband. On March 26, 1939, she married the love of her life, Robert Giller Cole. Their initial homestead was the Mary Larkin farm, where they raised chickens to help support their growing family - a daughter, Patsy Jilg; and a son, Bob. In 1959, they built their dream home on Prairie Street. Patsy recalled that, with the exception of the electrical wiring, her parents did all of the finishing work themselves. Mable never moved from that house, continuing to live there even after her husband died in 1970.



Mable's friends and family know that she was a very industrious woman who turned her passion for selling and her creative abilities into several successful business ventures. She took great pride in making quality ceramics and quilted materials. She was always looking for the "next big thing" to stay relevant in her trade. She was fiercely independent and insisted on taking care of herself, continuing to quilt until recently. As much as she loved to create, selling was her true passion and a common theme in all of her endeavors (farming, Sears, Cole's Ready to Wear, Cole's Ceramics, Cole's Ceramics and Quilts, Cole's Quilts). As important as these businesses were, one of her most cherished accomplishments was "never missing the annual Greenfield High School Alumni Banquet". She received a corsage this year, honoring her 80 years of attendance.



Mable made her own way in what was certainly a "man's world," living in and watching the world change significantly in her 100 years. She was a wonderful woman who was a role model and mentor to many, using her talents to support her community, friends and family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, showering her family with love. She is and will be very much missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her husband. She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Cole Jilg; her son, Robert "Bob" Cole; six grandchildren and their spouses, Tod and Robin Jilg of South Carolina, Tracy Jilg of Indiana, Terry and Julie Jilg of Indiana, Lauri and Alex Moffett of South Carolina, Robin McNamara of Illinois, and Rachel and Stephen Boulware of Missouri, nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.



