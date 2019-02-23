Obituary Print Mack Tendick (1956 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Mack Tendick, 62, of Murrayville passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his residence.



He was born Dec. 26, 1956, in Jacksonville, the son of Stanley and Cora Coats Tendick. He married Kathy Starnes in 1975; they divorced. He married Terry Jording in 1994.



Surviving are his wife, Terry of Murrayville; two daughters, Lynn (Sean) Burch of Edgefield, South Carolina, and Abigail (Isaac) King of Jacksonville; one grandchild, Elizabeth King; two brothers, Tom (Betty) Tendick of Alton and Mo (Jamie) Tendick of Berlin; and three sisters, Dortha "Joan" Short of Alton, Clo Ann McGlasson of Jacksonville and Trudy (Bo) Hayes of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Don Tendick; and one sister, Alma Tendick.



Mack attended Jacksonville High School. He started his career as a truck driver and mechanic for L.W. Rouland, Bob Frietag and K.E. Vas. He later was employed by Byers International in Jacksonville. Mack enjoyed NHRA and NASCAR racing, building racing engines, racecars and tinkering with rat rod alongside his brother, Mo, and friend, Steve Hicks. Mack loved spending time with his family, reminiscing about passed family members and their journeys. He also enjoyed playing guitars and learning how to cook out with Clark Lonergan and Bruce Buchanan, who helped him fine-tune his talent.



Mack was a kind, generous man who never met a stranger and would help anyone. He was a man of many talents. He will be greatly missed.



