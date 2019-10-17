Maclaine Taylor, 82, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Lavender Ridge Memory Care in Jacksonville.
She was born Nov. 15, 1936, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of John William and Catherine Troy MacLean Scott. She married Vernon Dale Taylor on Nov. 17, 1956, in Troon, Scotland, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2005.
She is survived by one son, Russell (Sandy) Taylor of Jacksonville; one grandson, Dale Taylor of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother, Lowell Scott.
Maclaine and Dale were married in Scotland while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. After moving to the United States, she began a 30-year career with Mobil Chemical Corp., becoming the first female manager in the company. She retired in 1991 as a financial cost analyst. She and Dale enjoyed spending their winters in South Texas. Maclaine was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, and she especially loved her longtime companion, her Welsh Pembroke Corgi, Cymmi.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the or the . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 17, 2019