Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mae's life story with friends and family

Share Mae's life story with friends and family

ASHLAND — MAE NELL STRIBLING, 89, died Sept. 27. 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Ashland. Visitation, 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store