Maggie W. Hankins, age 92, of Jacksonville, died early Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
She was born Oct. 15, 1926, in Creston, Iowa, daughter of the late John and Mattie York Russell. She married Lloyd Leland Hankins on Dec. 24, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on April 16, 1987.
Surviving are her children, Carol (Bruce) Perkins of Normal, Christopher Lee "Chuck" (Mary) Hankins of Jacksonville, and Ellen (Wayne) Miller of Merritt; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Robert Dale Hankins; and a daughter, Janet Elaine Hankins in infancy; and siblings, Seth, Paul, Fred, Robert, William, Andrew, Ruth, Lilly, Ethel, Mabel, and Corrine
She attended Beardstown High School. Maggie worked for the Jacksonville Developmental Center and later was owner/operator of Hankins Furniture in South Jacksonville along with her husband. Maggie loved to cook and garden and spending time with her family.
Private graveside services will be held at Beardstown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Jacksonville Assembly of God Church c/o Williamson Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 25, 2019