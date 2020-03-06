Maj. John Richard Klomps, 44, of Hillview passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 17, 1975, at Kincheloe Air Force Base in Michigan, the son of Richard and Barbara Eddy Klomps. He married Jessica Anne Ridings on March 24, 2014, in Eldred and she survives.

He also is survived by his father; a daughter, Brianna Klomps of California; three sons, Dylan Klomps of O'Fallon and Benjamin and William Klomps, both of Hillview; and two brothers, Chris Klomps of O'Fallon and Ken Klomps of Troy.

Maj. Klomps began his Air Force career in 1995 as a member of the Active Duty component. He was assigned to the 347th Composite Wing as a fuels specialist at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, where he supported refueling operations for assigned and transient aircraft. Selected for an overseas short-tour, he was stationed at Osan AB in the Republic of Korea, supporting the 51st Fighter Wing as a fuels specialist. After his one-year tour, he was assigned to Scott AFB in Illinois for his follow-on assignment. He separated from the Active Duty Air Force in August 1999. After a short break in service, he enlisted with the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, as a fuels specialist. It was there he received his commission in 2009 from the Academy of Military Science. He transferred to the 139th Air Wing in St. Joseph, Missouri, in 2014 and later to Joint Force Headquarters in Jefferson City, Missouri.

John was a dedicated father and loved spending time with his children. He also enjoyed hunting and being around his family and friends. He was currently employed as a program manager at Boeing in St. Louis.

A memorial service with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at White Hall Cemetery. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.