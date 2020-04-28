WINCHESTER — Marcella Marie Gregory, 70, of Bluffs passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Oct. 11, 1949, in White Hall, the daughter of the late Robert and Pauline Winningham Hepworth. She married James Gregory and he survives at home. Also surviving are her children, Anthony (Sherry) Gregory of Jacksonville, Jimmie Gregory of Bluffs and Kristina (John) Turner of Bluffs; three grandchildren, Dallas Gregory, Chloe Turner and Conner Turner, and a great grandson David Gregory. Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Robert Hepworth; a sister, Carol Ann Shelton; and infant sisters Diana and Brenda Hepworth.

Marcella worked for 20 years for Bound to Stay Bound books. Before that she worked for more than 20 years at the original Boatel in Naples. She loved and was dedicated to her family.

Because of current events, a private family graveside service will be held at Bowers Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Meredosia Bluffs Rescue Squad. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com