Marcia Louise Rice
1954 - 2020
WHITE HALL — Marcia Louise Rice, 65, of White Hall passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Russell and Anna May Knetzer Dunn. She married Frank Rice Jr. on Aug. 17, 1976, in White Hall and he survives.

She also is survived by two daughters, Krista (Chuck) Taylor of Roodhouse and Mary Beth (Don) Hawkins of Murrayville; two stepdaughters, Darla Rice of White Hall and Candy (Rex) Michaels of Murrayville; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Beard of Quincy and Sharon Wallis of Winchester; one brother, Mark (Judy) Dunn of Lake Ozark, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Rita Dunn.

Marcia graduated in 1972 from Winchester High School. She had worked at White Hall Nursing Home and later was a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and going to flea markets with Frank and all of their flea market friends.

A funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial at Walkerville Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Because of the current pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
