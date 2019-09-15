Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia (Garlich) Parker. View Sign Service Information Southminster Presbyterian Chr 916 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Memorial service 11:00 AM Southminster Presbyterian Church 916 E. Central Road Arlington Heights , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Garlich Parker, 82, formerly of Arlington Heights and Jacksonville, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage in Springfield.Marcia was born on Jan. 19, 1937, in Beardstown, the second child of Edwin H. Garlich and Agnes Smith Garlich, and sister of Patricia Ann Garlich, all now deceased. Marcia spent her childhood in Mount Sterling and Jacksonville, graduating from Jacksonville High School as valedictorian of the Class of 1955. She continued her education at both Denison University in Granville, Ohio, and Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, graduating in 1959. Marcia married Kenneth McKenzie Parker in 1960. Together, they celebrated 51 years of marriage prior to his death in 2012.Marcia raised three children - Jennifer, Beth and Larry - before entering the field of market research, working for Kapuler Marketing Research and Market Facts. She retired in 2002.Marcia was a dedicated member of Southminster Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years. She served on several boards of the congregation and was known for her collection of more than 150 Nativity scenes. For many years she volunteered with the PADS homeless program as a site coordinator and supported the work of Christopher House in Chicago.Marcia is survived by her children and their families, Jennifer and Matthew Parker Wrzeszcz and daughter, Emma; Elizabeth Nika-Province and Peter Province and daughters, Katherine, Sarah and Rebecca Nika and Zoe, Jesi and Sasha Province; Lawrence Parker and Laura Abbott and children, Patrick Abbott and Jillian and Kenneth Parker.A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 916 E. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to PADS at Journeys | The Road Home, 1140 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60074. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 15, 2019

