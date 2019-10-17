Mardelle M. Keltner, 93, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Sept. 17, 1926, in Tallula, the daughter of Orville Jesse and Estelle Rose Scholfield Maurer. She married Dale Keltner on Aug. 1, 1947, in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2014.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Steve) Hayes of Pisgah; a son, Danny (Lynn) Keltner of Alexander; five grandchildren, Sean (Jennifer) Walker of Springfield, Erin Kalsto of Naperville, Stephanie (Paul) Chandler of Bonham, Texas, Ashly (Josh) Taylor of Perkins, Oklahoma, and Lyndi (Wes) Boensel of Petersburg; five great-grandchildren, Abby and Hannah Kalsto, Sam Taylor and Ayden and Rylee Boensel; one brother, Dale (Donna) Maurer of Fullerton, California; and one sister, Virginia (Warren) Caldwell of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by one brother, Harry Maurer; and two sisters, Nadine Jacobs and Betty Maurer.
Mardelle was a 1944 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She worked at Woolworth's in Jacksonville, and then for Hertzberg New Method Book Bindery. Most of her life was spent on the family farm in Alexander. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed gardening and canning. She spent many years as an assistant at the Illinois State Fair Adult Culinary Department. She and Dale traveled far and wide to square dance with their friends.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 17, 2019