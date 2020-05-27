WINCHESTER — Margaret A. Rebbe, 93, of Bluffs passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at The Elms Nursing Home in Macomb. She was born May 4, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Millie Middendorf Werries. She married Gilbert H. Rebbe at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2018. Surviving are her children, Michael (Janet) Rebbe of Bluffs, Sally (Donald) Kinsey of Arenzville and Frederick (Irene) Rebbe (Ret. Tsgt. USAF) of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Sara (Collin Howe) Rebbe, David (Mary) Rebbe, Katelin Rebbe, Aron Rebbe, Ashley (Steve) Sinnett, Anne-Marie Rebbe and Andrew Rebbe; great-grandchildren, Genevieve and Angelo; and siblings, Maxine Lovekamp, Mary Eta Petri, Leona Massey and Alvin Werries. She was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Raymond and James Werries. Margaret was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Winchester. She was a homemaker and loved her grandchildren. She was famous for her pecan pie. A private graveside service will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Daws Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.