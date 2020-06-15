Margaret Ann Baulos
1935 - 2020
Margaret Ann Baulos, 85, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Jan. 18, 1935, in Exeter, the daughter of J. Roy and Marie C. (Thorne) Berry.

She is survived by her four children, Connie Deason of Chico, California, Nancy Mullins of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Doug Baulos of Birmingham, Alabama, and Tony Baulos of Waynesboro, Georgia; and five grandchildren, Angela Deason, Katie Mullins, Kelsey Mullins, Aaron Baulos and Tanner Baulos. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Billy Dean Berry and Bobby Gene "Mick" Berry; and one sister, Mary Patricia Patterson.

A private family ceremony will be held. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 14, 2020
God bless this family. Prayers.
Joy Graves
Acquaintance
