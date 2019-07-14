Margaret Ann Kirbach, 80, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born June 14, 1939, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Ernest and Helen Jenning White. She married Kenneth Kirbach on Oct. 11, 1978, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2004.
She is survived by five sons, Charles (Jeanette) Baker, Edward (Brenda) Baker and Larry (Lori) Baker, all of Jacksonville, Christopher (companion, Angie) Buchanan of Woodson and Samuel (companion, Jenny) Buchanan of Jacksonville; two daughters, Cheryle (Tony) Sanders of Meredosia and Christi (Michael) Kennedy of Jacksonville; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; five brothers, William (Gertie) White of Tucson, Arizona, Wayne (Carolyn) White of Woodson, Albert Charlesworth of Jacksonville, Bill White of Beardstown and Mike White of Pittsfield; three sisters, Sandra White (Morris) Armstrong of Alabama, Lisa White (Gary) Graham of Springfield and Karen Swan of Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Gracie Elizabeth Kennedy; and three brothers, Durward Bell, Charles Bell and Jack Osborne; and one sister, Helen Morris.
Mrs. Kirbach was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Women of the Moose for over 20 years where she held a degree in the College of Regents and was a Past Senior Regent. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved her dog, Little Bit.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Williamson Funeral Home, with private burial at Blue River Cemetery near Detroit. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Hospital Hospice Program. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 14, 2019