Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Ball) Claussen Cox.

Service Information
Daws Family Funeral Home, Murrayville
101 South McDonald
Murrayville , IL 62668
(217)-243-0444

Visitation
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Youngblood Baptist Church
Nortonville , IL

Funeral
2:00 PM
Youngblood Baptist Church
Nortonville , IL

Obituary

Margaret Claussen Cox, 91, of Nortonville passed away at home Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones.



She was born Oct. 25, 1927, to Lloyd and Eva Iris Ball in rural Morgan County near Franklin. She married Gideon "Douge" Claussen in 1945 and settled in the Nortonville community,where she lived for 74 years.



She married Beverly Pete Cox in 1984 and, when both families united, her family expanded, allowing her the opportunity to nurture and touch the lives of even more people.



Margaret is survived by eight children, Linda Massey (husband, Larry Massey) of Jacksonville, Barry Claussen of Nortonville, Lezah Claussen of Fort Worth, Mike Tosh (wife, Elaine Tosh) of Jacksonville, Rhonda Cors (husband, Mike Cors) of Woodson, Lisa Eldridge (husband, Robert Eldridge) of Carrollton, Roger Cox (wife, Cathy Cox) of Blue Mound and Doug Cox (companion, Julie Alexander) of Chatham. She loved her 10 children, 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren more than life's breath.



She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Douge Claussen in 1983 and Pete Cox in 2004; two children, Gregory Claussen and Diana Claussen; and her seven siblings, Geoffrey Ball, Teddy Ball, Byron Ball, Ruth Ball, Lawrence Ball, Beatrice



She worked at the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired as a child care service worker and was active on the family farm. The children she cared for at work loved her and she surrounded them with the same love she provided her family. She loved God, her family, her community, farm life and flowers. She was an industrious woman who was equally fearless and full of compassion and possessed incredible strength of character. She was an amazing mother and often took in children who were not her own when they needed a home, providing stability, nourishment and a warm heart.



She was full of grace and mercy and she sowed a legacy of love that will flourish and shine in the many lives she touched. Her life was spent in the service of others, always giving powerful praise, words of encouragement and sage advice and offering wisdom seasoned by a life well lived. Even in death, she will continue to inspire and bring smiles to those who love her.



