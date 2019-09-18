PITTSFIELD — Margaret J. Allen, 83, of Griggsville and formerly of Jacksonville died Monday morning, Sept. 16, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 25, 1935, in Brown County, daughter of the late Edward and Daisy Hofsess Noble. She married Daniel Allen on Sept. 4, 1954, in Perry, and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Dan Allen (Marsha) of Griggsville and Darel Allen (Karen) of Normal; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ann Dixon of Springfield and Kay Whitaker (Larry) of Perry; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Teri Allen; and brothers, Jim, Jake and Jerry Noble.
Margaret was a graduate of Perry High School and later obtained a nursing degree from Passavant School of Nursing. She was a licensed practical nurse, working for Jacksonville Ophthalmology for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Perry United Methodist Church and attended Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. She loved gardening and antiquing.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Griggsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513, Pittsfield, IL 62363. Airsman-Hires Chapel in Pittsfield is in charge of arrangments. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
