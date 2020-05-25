RUSHVILLE — MARGARET JANE WILMOT BOYD WENDLING, 92, of Rushville, died May 23 at Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28 at Rushville City Cemetery. The service may be viewed on the funeral home website or facebook page. Interment will follow. Family & friends are invited to come by the funeral home to pay their respects from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. Masks & social distancing are required. Private condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.