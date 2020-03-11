WINCHESTER — Margaret L. Bettis, 93, of Winchester passed away early Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, in Jacksonville.

She was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Scott County, the daughter of the late Claude and Alice Crabtree Wisdom. She married James Ray Bettis in 1945, and he preceded her in death in 1986.

Margaret was a 1944 graduate of Winchester High School. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and reading; she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and a passionate Winchester Wildcats and Cougars fan, listening to all the broadcast events. She also enjoyed watching birds.

Surviving is her son, Jim Bettis of Jacksonville; grandsons, Mike (Tiffany) Bettis of South Fulton, Tennessee, and Teddy (Beth) Bettis of Winchester; and great-grandchildren, Megan Bettis, Brandon Bettis, Kaitlin Bettis and Jacob Bettis. Preceding her in death were her brothers, Alan Wisdom and Lloyd Wisdom (surviving wife, Merna of Winchester).

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation with the family will be from 5 p.m. Friday until the time of the memorial service. An interment service will be at 10 a.m. Monday March 16, 2020, at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Activity Fund at Scott County Nursing Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.