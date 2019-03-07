Obituary Print Margaret Louise (Dunnagan) Hendricks (1931 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Margaret Louise Hendricks, 87, of Jacksonville died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



She was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Scott County, the daughter of Ralph Thomas and Josephine Isabelle Northrop Dunnagan. She married Harold Eugene Baird on Feb. 10, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1966. She later married James Arthur Hendricks on Oct. 10, 1972, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 1999.



She is survived by two stepdaughters, Sharon Evans of Bluffs and Sandra Battefeld of Meredosia; five stepgrandchildren; six great-stepgrandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; one stepdaughter, Vicki Shaw (surviving husband, Rick of Bluffs); and one brother, Russell Dunnagan (surviving wife, Faye of Tuscola).



Mrs. Hendricks graduated in 1948 from Winchester High School and was employed as a secretary, bookkeeper and accountant for more than 50 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. Margaret had long been involved with the Mississippi Valley Blood Center at Passavant Area Hospital. During her lifetime, she donated 100 pints of blood. Each pint donated has the potential to help three people.



A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends following the service. Memorials are suggested to Passavant Area Hospital Chaplain's Fund. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel

1100 Lincoln Ave.

Jacksonville , IL 62650

