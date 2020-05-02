Wonderful memories of the delightful trips we shared with them and Mary and Don from Dahinda to Branson.
We miss her and Jim but our memories will last forever.
Bob & Darlene Armstrong
MENDOTA — Margaret Louise Lair, 93, of Mendota died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her residence. Private funeral services for the family will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, at Merritt Funeral Home in Mendota, with her son, James R. Lair, officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa. Margaret was born May 18, 1926, in Jacksonville to Valentine and Maude (Brown) Sevier. She married James Grant Lair, her high school sweetheart, on March 13, 1946, in Rhode Island. They shared 72 years of marriage until James' death on May 28, 2018. Survivors include three sons, James (Sharon) Lair of Sacramento, California, William (Cheryl) Lair of Charleston and John (MaryEllen) Lair of Streator; two daughters, Barbara (Mike) Bokus of Mendota and Judy Lair of Mansfield; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She also was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Sevier; and a grandson, Ben Bokus, on March 10, 2019. Margaret was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and attended MacMurray College. In addition to raising five children, she was employed by Hentrich Music Store and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, both in Ottawa. She was a member of Mendota First United Methodist Church. She had been active in the Order of Eastern Star and Job's Daughters. An avid bridge player, she also taught bridge classes at the YMCA in Ottawa. But Margaret's first love was her family. She was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. "Grandma and Grandpa" attended many of their family's birthday parties, graduations, weddings and other special events all over the country. Memorials may be directed to Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.