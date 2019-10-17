Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Louise Wiley. View Sign Service Information Blue Funeral Homes Llc 1704 N Court Marion , IL 62959 (618)-997-5648 Send Flowers Obituary

MARION — Margaret Louise Wiley, 94, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Margaret was born on Oct. 4, 1925, in Jacksonville to Samuel Jackson Wiley and Ruth Carlton.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Nina McCarty and Grace Wiley; her husband, Daniel Embody; a son, David Embody; and a niece, Lois McCarty Greene.



Margaret is survived by three children, Carolyn Embody of Joliet, Connie (Joe) Edmon of Joliet and Richard (Jackie) Embody of Tunnel Hill; a daughter-in-law, Arlene Embody of Athens, Alabama; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



She was raised in Jacksonville by her loving father and two dear sisters, Nina and Grace, who helped raise her after her mother died when she was only 2 years old. Margaret married Daniel Embody and raised four children in Jacksonville. After raising her children, she worked at Capitol Records for many years. Upon retiring, she moved to Marion to be closer to her sons. Margaret enjoyed many happy years living in Southern Illinois. She made many friends there and often went on bus tours with other seniors. Margaret stayed in contact with friends in Jacksonville and never wanted to miss her class reunions. She will be missed by all her friends and family.



Margaret's wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Blue Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the Marion Senior Citizens Center and will be accepted at the funeral home.

