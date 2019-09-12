Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lucille (Fletcher) Gilman. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Lucille Gilman, 90, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



She was born April 27, 1929, in Scott County, the daughter of Charles and Lucille Fern Robinson Fletcher. Margaret married Ronald Gilman on Aug. 7, 1948, and he survives in Jacksonville.



Margaret also is survived by two children, Peggy (Bryon) Wisdom and Paul (Karen) Gilman, both of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Alex (Callie) Wisdom of Manchester and Kayla (Tyler) Hatchel of Jacksonville; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Hatchel; two sisters, Joyce (deceased husband, Don) Craddock and Delores (Zed) Crow, both of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one infant sister, Joann; and one brother, Charles Fletcher Jr.



Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. As a young lady she owned a fabric shop with her mother and later owned The Mole Hill craft shop in Winchester. While in Winchester, Margaret served as corresponding secretary and president of Winchester Junior Women's Club. She was an accomplished seamstress and painter and enjoyed traveling with her husband to craft shows. She also enjoyed camping with her family, square dancing, western line dancing and spending winters in Texas with her husband.



Margaret taught Sunday school and Bible school at Methodist churches in Winchester and Bluffs before moving to Jacksonville, where she and Ron became members of Westfair Baptist Church.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery near Bluffs. The family will meet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Westfair Baptist Church or Westfair Christian Academy. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 12, 2019

