Graveside service 3:00 PM Oak Wood Cemetery US 267 North of Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Margareta (Peggy Lou)



Peggy was born in Urbana on Jan. 21, 1928, to Glenn and Louise Koehm Smith. Shortly after Peggy's birth they moved to her beloved hometown of Greenfield. Glenn and Louise were farmers and Peggy enjoyed tending to the farm animals - except the roosters - and riding her horse, "Miss Ilene", to her one-room schoolhouse and back every day.



As a young child, Peggy sang in Greenfield United Methodist Church's choir and showed animals with the 4-H in Greene County. She later attended MacMurray College for Women in Jacksonville, where she earned an AB degree. Her first formal job was working for MacMurray College in its admissions office, encouraging other women to further their educational and career goals.



On Sept. 6, 1953, Peggy Lou Smith was married to Robert Wood Sudbrink and moved to Beardstown. They raised two children, Craig and Kyle. Peggy became actively involved in the PTO and enjoyed hosting the weekly bridge club and other social events in her home. The Sudbrink family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1968.



After settling the kids into school, Peggy dove headfirst into civic involvement. She fully believed that "one should give of one's time and effort in the community that one lives." She served as president of the Gold Circle of Nova Southeastern University and president of the University of Miami Women's Guild of Broward County. Peggy was a member of and served on the boards of Royal Dames of Cancer Research, Broward Chapter of Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge, the Auxiliary of Henderson Mental Health Center, The Fort Lauderdale Philharmonic Society, the Light Brigade, and Christ Church in Fort Lauderdale. She also was a member of Florida Cystic Fibrosis Inc; Hospice One Hundred, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. She also served on the board of trustees of MacMurray College and on the board of trustees of the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art.



Nothing pleased Peggy more than a wonderful meal with friends and family discussing current events, recent travels or her favorite sports team, the Miami Dolphins. She loved to regale people with stories of her world travels over a glass of wine and, of course, a decadent chocolate dessert.



Peggy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Taylor Sudbrink; her father, Glenn Smith; her mother, Louise Koehm Smith; and numerous treasured aunts, uncles and cousins from Greenfield.



She is survived by her children and their spouses, Craig and Leigh Sudbrink of Greensboro, North Carolina, and David and Kyle Hunt of Dallas, Texas. She is the cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Dave, Greg and Tyler and the great-grandmother of Riley and Grayson.



A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, donations to MacMurray College in her memory would be greatly appreciated by her family. They may be sent to MacMurray College, 447 E. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.

