Margery G. Meyer, 93, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



She was born Dec. 19, 1925, in Centralia, the daughter of Cleon and Pearl Boyle Frost. She married Walter L. Meyer, M.D., Fellow, on Sept. 1, 1946, in Jacksonville, and he survives.



She also is survived by one son, David (Gina) Meyer of Jacksonville; one daughter, Lori Nugent of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren, Justine Nugent (Alessandro) Devoto of Los Angeles, California, and Cole Nugent of Dallas, Texas; three stepgrandchildren, Alexa (Mike) Edwards of Chicago, Abby (Brett) Sechrist of Chicago and Mary (Bruce) Edmond of St. Louis; two great-stepgrandchildren, Evelyn and Amelia Sechrist; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers and one sister, Veron Frost (surviving wife, Nesta of Centralia), Clair Frost, Jack Frost, Cleona Stewart and Dee Frost.



Mrs. Meyer was a 1943 graduate of Jacksonville High School and then graduated from Brown's Business College. During high school, she enjoyed working at the Illinois Theatre. After marriage, she and Walter moved to St. Louis. While there, Marge worked for Standard Oil Co. of New York as the secretary to the regional president while Walter attended Washington University School of Medicine and served his residency. In 1955, she moved to Tokyo, Japan, joining her husband while he was serving in the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge, they lived in Centralia before returning to Jacksonville to start his medical practice.



Marge was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school for 14 years and serving on the Finance Committee for 22 years. She was a 50-year member and former chapter president of PEO Chapter IO. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and painting. After retirement, Marge and Walter enjoyed regular car trip adventures with Glenn and Lillian Heidinger. Picnics at Jacksonville PetSafe Dog Park brought her great joy when she became unable to care for her own pets. Marge loved being a mother and grandmother and was especially supportive of Walter.



A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Centenary United Methodist Church, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church or Jacksonville PetSafe Dog Park.

