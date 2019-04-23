Service Information Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield 604 Walnut St. Greenfield , IL 62044 (217)-368-2202 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield 604 Walnut St. Greenfield , IL 62044 View Map Obituary Print Margery Ruth (Melvin) Hankins (1915 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book





She was born July 10, 1915, in Greenfield to Maurice and Fay (Gary) Melvin. She married Melvin Dixon Hankins on Oct. 27, 1937, in Greenfield.



Surviving are three daughters, Sue Hopper of League City, Texas, and Nancy Arebalo and Becky Columbo, both of Georgetown, Texas; four grandchildren, Dane (Beth) Fricker, Susan (Bill) Lenaway, Danny (Terri) Tool and Debra Tool; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (Don) Fox of Godfrey.



Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; two sisters, Francile Stone and Mildred Melvin; three brothers, Maurice, Gary and Garrett Lee Melvin; a grandson, Mark Fricker; and three sons-in-law, Michael Arebalo, Bill Hopper and Raymond Columbo.



Marge was a farm wife and homemaker and volunteered for several organizations. She was an active member of Greenfield United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was quite a lady - one of a kind - and was able to live in her own home until departing this earthly life.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to Greenfield United Methodist Church, Greenfield Public Library or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be left at GREENFIELD — Margery Ruth Hankins, 103, of Greenfield died Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.She was born July 10, 1915, in Greenfield to Maurice and Fay (Gary) Melvin. She married Melvin Dixon Hankins on Oct. 27, 1937, in Greenfield.Surviving are three daughters, Sue Hopper of League City, Texas, and Nancy Arebalo and Becky Columbo, both of Georgetown, Texas; four grandchildren, Dane (Beth) Fricker, Susan (Bill) Lenaway, Danny (Terri) Tool and Debra Tool; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (Don) Fox of Godfrey.Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; two sisters, Francile Stone and Mildred Melvin; three brothers, Maurice, Gary and Garrett Lee Melvin; a grandson, Mark Fricker; and three sons-in-law, Michael Arebalo, Bill Hopper and Raymond Columbo.Marge was a farm wife and homemaker and volunteered for several organizations. She was an active member of Greenfield United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was quite a lady - one of a kind - and was able to live in her own home until departing this earthly life.A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to Greenfield United Methodist Church, Greenfield Public Library or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 23, 2019 Share with Others Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close