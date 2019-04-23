GREENFIELD — Margery Ruth Hankins, 103, of Greenfield died Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born July 10, 1915, in Greenfield to Maurice and Fay (Gary) Melvin. She married Melvin Dixon Hankins on Oct. 27, 1937, in Greenfield.
Surviving are three daughters, Sue Hopper of League City, Texas, and Nancy Arebalo and Becky Columbo, both of Georgetown, Texas; four grandchildren, Dane (Beth) Fricker, Susan (Bill) Lenaway, Danny (Terri) Tool and Debra Tool; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (Don) Fox of Godfrey.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; two sisters, Francile Stone and Mildred Melvin; three brothers, Maurice, Gary and Garrett Lee Melvin; a grandson, Mark Fricker; and three sons-in-law, Michael Arebalo, Bill Hopper and Raymond Columbo.
Marge was a farm wife and homemaker and volunteered for several organizations. She was an active member of Greenfield United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was quite a lady - one of a kind - and was able to live in her own home until departing this earthly life.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to Greenfield United Methodist Church, Greenfield Public Library or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.
