Marian Elbus

MOUNT STERLING — MARIAN F. ELBUS, 96, a resident of Hillcrest Nursing Home in Geneseo and formerly of Mount Sterling died Thursday, July 9 at the nursing home. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 in the Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling with Father Aaron Kuhn officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Sterling Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 in the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling.The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.