Marian Gardner Hinderliter, 88, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Jacksonville.



She was born Feb. 10, 1931, in Bloomington, the daughter of Ira and Louise Gardner of Heyworth. She married Hobart R. "Hobie" Hinderliter on June 14, 1953, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2016.



Marian is survived by three children, Alan (wife, Judy) Hinderliter of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Janet Hinderliter of New Milford, Connecticut, and Steven Hinderliter of Wilmington, North Carolina; three grandsons, Michael Hinderliter of Durham, North Carolina, Jonathan (wife, Robin) Hinderliter of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Eric Hinderliter of Raleigh, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Mach and Katherine Hinderliter; and one niece, Kathy Gardner Thomforde. Marian was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Lila Gardner.



Marian grew up on the family farm in Heyworth and graduated from Heyworth High School. She obtained her bachelor's degree in business education in 1953 from the School of Business at Illinois State University in Normal. She worked briefly for the U.S. Army Fifth Division in Chicago while her husband was stationed there, and subsequently worked for State Farm Insurance in Bloomington until she joined Hobie in Munich, Germany, for the remainder of his tour of duty. Upon their return to the United States, they lived for one year in Bradford before moving to Jacksonville in 1956.



Marian was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she served on several committees and chaired the Fox Trust Committee. She also was a regular in the Friendly Mixers Sunday school class and worked tirelessly on various church fundraisers over the years. Marian and Hobie established a scholarship endowment fund at Grace and also supported the balcony renovation at the church. When her children were growing up, she supported their activities and interests by serving as Cub Scouts den mother at Grace for both sons, serving as co-leader of the Junior Girl Scouts at North School for her daughter, and helping with band parents' fundraisers.



Marian was a frequent volunteer at Passavant Area Hospital for more than 28 years; she especially enjoyed working in the gift shop and the outpatient surgery waiting area. She also could be found at local businesses, selling tickets for the annual duck race fundraiser for Lifeline or tap dancing with the Passavant Tappers at fundraisers and local senior housing facilities. For several years, she delivered Doorbell Dinners in the Jacksonville area.



Marian and Hobie established a freshman scholarship and a professorship in the Illinois State University College of Business. They also endowed a professorship in farm management at the



Marian was an active member in Household Science Club for more than 50 years. For many years, she participated in a local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She also played in numerous local bridge clubs. Her hobbies, in addition to bridge, included baking, sewing, golf, square dancing, ballroom dancing, entertaining, attending cultural events, watching PBS and college basketball - especially the Illini and UNC Tarheels - and travel. Marian and Hobie developed their interest in travel while living in Germany shortly after they were married. Over the years they traveled extensively in the United States with their children, and later throughout Europe, Asia, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Africa.



Marian will be remembered most for her love and devotion to family. She never coveted the limelight but was always behind the scenes, selflessly supporting the civic activities of her husband and the academic and extracurricular pursuits of her children. In her later years, she derived great joy from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She truly taught by example, showing her family and others how to lead a fulfilling life characterized by grace, love and service to others.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the exceptional care and support received from the doctors, nurses, aides and staff at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield; Passavant Area Hospital, Cedarhurst Senior Living, and Home Instead, all in Jacksonville; and Elara Hospice Care.



