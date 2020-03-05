CANTON — Marian J. Meyers, 75, of Ellisville passed away at 4:40 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Methodist.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1944, in Wood River to Walter and Irma (Matthey) Ringering. She married William "Bill" Meyers in May 1972 in Jacksonville, and he survives.

Also surviving are six children, Tracy Jo (Tony) Rowe of Iron Station, North Carolina, Kim (Steve) Meyers-Gaddy of Gastonia, North Carolina, Tracy Lynn Mustread of London Mills, Amy (Jeff) Foiles of Jacksonville, William R. "Will" (Angie) Meyers of Canton and Jennifer (Kent) Byers of Aurora; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Bonnie Draylend of Alton, Jean Hamilton of Alaska and Jane Ralph of Fults.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Marian had worked as a registered nurse since 1993. She was a member of Liter Baptist Church in Literberry. Marian loved her family, quilting, crafting, crocheting, gardening and bird watching.

A celebration of life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Liter Baptist Church in Literberry. The Rev. Bill Edwards will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded by Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . To leave online condolences, please go to sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.