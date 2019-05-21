Marian M. Wells, nee Mather, age 102; beloved wife of the late Richard A. Wells; loving mother of Joseph (Adele) Wells, D.D.S.; dear grandmother of Jason (Elizabeth) Wells; great-grandmother of Joey and Scarlett; fond sister of Leon "Cork" Preston.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A graveside service will immediately follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 21, 2019