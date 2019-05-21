Marian M. Wells

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
Service Information
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL
62650
(217)-243-1010
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jacksonville, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Jacksonville Memorial Lawn Cemetery
Jacksonville, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marian M. Wells, nee Mather, age 102; beloved wife of the late Richard A. Wells; loving mother of Joseph (Adele) Wells, D.D.S.; dear grandmother of Jason (Elizabeth) Wells; great-grandmother of Joey and Scarlett; fond sister of Leon "Cork" Preston.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A graveside service will immediately follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.