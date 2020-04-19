Marie A. Brune, 93, of Jacksonville died Saturday, April 4, 2020.

She was born Sept. 30, 1926, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Allen and Jessie Leake and the sister of Harvey Leake, who preceded her in death. She married Robert L. Brune on March 21, 1948, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by three sons, Robert A Brune of Jacksonville, David Brune (wife, Cheryl) of Murrayville and Dr. Daniel Brune (wife, Marsha) of Peoria; nine grandchildren, Susan Eickhoff of St. Louis, Olivia Mefford (husband, Adam Mefford) of Jacksonville, Robert Maxwell "Max" of Jacksonville, Jessica Walk (husband, Jeremy) of Washington, David "Emory"(wife, Darcy) of Florida, Nitasha (husband, Shabaka) of Missouri, and Daniel Robert, Lee Michael and Rachel, all of Peoria; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Alisha Brune.

Mrs. Brune retired in 1998 from the Morgan County Supervisor of Assessments office.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a private burial was held at Diamond Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's — Jacksonville, act.alz.org or 2309 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite E., Springfield, IL 62704; or Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy Alumni, 200 W. Douglas Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Friends and family are encouraged to share in Marie's life by embracing those you love and reaching out and helping others in time of need.

A Celebration of Life will be planned after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.