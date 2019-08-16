Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Dunbar) Baise. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Dunbar Baise, 89, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.



She was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Garlin, Kentucky, the daughter of W.P. and Flora Kearns Dunbar. She married James A. Baise on Oct. 30, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1993.



She is survived by two sons, James Michael Baise (wife, Dr. Lynne Boyle-Baise) of Bloomington, Indiana, and Jeffrey Dunbar Baise (Kathy Martin Newingham) of Greenfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.



Mrs. Baise was a devoted farm wife and mother, having worked alongside her husband and sons on the family farm. She was a licensed practical nurse and was employed for many years as a bookkeeper for Farm Business Farm Management Bookkeeping Service in Jacksonville. She also worked at the Pisgah Elevator. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She was kind, loving and devoted to her family. She was an avid reader and a serious card player.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church or Jacksonville Public Library.

