Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Coonrod Funeral Home Winchester , IL Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mark's Catholic Church Winchester , IL Marie Catherine (O'Rourke) Kimble (1919 - 2019)

WINCHESTER — Marie Catherine O'Rourke Kimble, 100, of Jacksonville and formerly of Winchester passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



She was born Feb. 20, 1919, in Edina, Missouri, the daughter of Thomas and Ethel O'Rourke. Marie married John E. "Jack" Kimble on April 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2012.



Surviving are her three sons, John (Pat) of Crestview, Florida, Joe (Robyn) of Lake in the Hills and Jim (Lisa) of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Adam Edmonds, Emily (Jonathan) Hudson, Jarod (Katie) Kimble, Kate (Stephen) Tompkins and Zac (Justice Hammers) Kimble; and two great-grandsons, Jordan and Jack Kimble.



Marie was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Fran, Eileen and Barbara; and her brothers, Fr. Joe and Larry. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Betty Lyle and Mary Margaret O'Rourke; and many nieces and nephews.



Marie grew up during the Depression era, was schooled in Edina, and played basketball there while working for the family food truck. She also worked as a telephone operator. After marrying Jack, they moved 33 times in 5 years while he was a journeyman lineman before settling in Winchester.



Her years in Winchester were spent raising their children, reading, cooking her famous chili, canning from the family garden, and spending time at the family farm in Baring, Missouri. She was a devout member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Winchester. When the boys were in school, she worked part-time at the local dress shop. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.



After Jack's passing, Marie moved to Knollwood Retirement Village in Jacksonville and later to Heritage Health Retirement Home.



