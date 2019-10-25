MARIE E. PAUL

Marie E. Paul, 95, of Jacksonville, formerly of Arenzville, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 21, 1924, at Cracker's Bend, the daughter of Fred Carl and Nellie Mae Loughary Braner. She married Alvin W. Paul on Dec. 30, 1943, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 1997.

Marie is survived by three children, Barbara (Darrell) Cox of Virginia, James (Kristina) Paul of Jacksonville, and Charles (JoDell) Paul of South Jacksonville; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Fredricka Paul of California. Marie was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters, Dale Braner, Dorotha Plank, Roy Braner, Dean Braner, Mildred Hansmeier, Frances Custer, Aileen Crawford, Ellen Arnold, Robert Braner, Catherine Huffman, and Herbert Braner, and one in infancy.

Marie worked at the Arenzville Post Office for over 30 years, beginning as a clerk and working her way to postmaster. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, where she was active in the LWML. She volunteered for many years at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville, enjoyed traveling to California to see her sister, and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Marie especially enjoyed her family and watching her children and grandchildren play sports.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, with burial at Trinity Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Williamson Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, or Great Lakes Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.