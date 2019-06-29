ROODHOUSE — Marie Martin, 89, of White Hall passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at White Hall Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Fair Chance, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Guy Ray and Violet Marie Brite Wilson. Marie married Buel Leslie Martin on April 12, 1954, in Cumberland, Maryland. He preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 1998.
Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Manchester Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 29, 2019