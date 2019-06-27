Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Brown) Todd. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 9:30 AM Winchester United Methodist Church Funeral 11:00 AM Winchester United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Marie Todd, 89, of Winchester passed away late Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Jacksonville.



She was born May 14, 1930, near Winchester, the daughter of J. Ralph and Frances A.



Marie graduated from Winchester High School and beauty school in Jacksonville. She worked for more than 40 years as a beautician in Winchester. She was a member of Winchester United Methodist Church. She had been very active in the Junior Woman's Club and organizing and fundraising for the construction of the Winchester pool. She enjoyed league bowling, traveling, camping at Otter Lake and their home in Florida.



Surviving are her children, Stephen (Vicky) Todd and Melinda Hembrough of Winchester; grandchildren, Kerry Henry, Kullen Todd, Shawn Fry, Suzanne Ford and Todd Hembrough; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Hammon and Mary Tribble; and a brother, John Brown.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Roland; a son-in-law, Danny Hembrough; brothers, Herschel Brown (surviving wife, Frances), Herbert Brown, James R. "Babe" Brown, Harold Brownand Merle Brown (surviving wife, Julie); a sister, Virginia Wisdom; and an infant sister, Fern Brown.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Winchester United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Winchester United Methodist Church or Winchester EMS.

