WINCHESTER — Marie Todd, 89, of Winchester passed away late Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Jacksonville.
She was born May 14, 1930, near Winchester, the daughter of J. Ralph and Frances A. Smith Brown. She married Roland E. Todd on Sept. 8, 1948, in Jacksonville.
Marie graduated from Winchester High School and beauty school in Jacksonville. She worked for more than 40 years as a beautician in Winchester. She was a member of Winchester United Methodist Church. She had been very active in the Junior Woman's Club and organizing and fundraising for the construction of the Winchester pool. She enjoyed league bowling, traveling, camping at Otter Lake and their home in Florida.
Surviving are her children, Stephen (Vicky) Todd and Melinda Hembrough of Winchester; grandchildren, Kerry Henry, Kullen Todd, Shawn Fry, Suzanne Ford and Todd Hembrough; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Hammon and Mary Tribble; and a brother, John Brown.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Roland; a son-in-law, Danny Hembrough; brothers, Herschel Brown (surviving wife, Frances), Herbert Brown, James R. "Babe" Brown, Harold Brownand Merle Brown (surviving wife, Julie); a sister, Virginia Wisdom; and an infant sister, Fern Brown.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Winchester United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Winchester United Methodist Church or Winchester EMS. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 27, 2019