Marietta Wall Vasconcellos, 95, of Jacksonville and of Naples, Florida, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Jacksonville. She was born March 7, 1925, in Gillespie, the daughter of Bryce Welch and Eunice Frey Wall. She married Kenneth E. Vasconcellos on Dec. 15, 1944, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2015. Mrs. Vasconcellos is survived by two daughters, Arminda (husband, Mike) Moeller of Jacksonville and Vicki (husband, Dr. Randall J.) Eberhard of Tucson, Arizona; three grandchildren, Mark (wife, Michelle) Moeller of Jacksonville, Kristin Eberhard (husband, Andrew) Porter of McLean, Virginia, and Lindsey Eberhard (husband, Jon) Hrica of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; five great-grandchildren, Sarah Moeller Stevenson of Blue Springs, Missouri, Michael Moeller and Max Moeller, both of Jacksonville, and Brayden Porter and Emma Porter, both of McLean, Virginia; and two great-great-grandchildren, Gage Shrout of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Ayla Moeller of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one grandson, Matthew (surviving wife, Cheryl) Moeller. Mrs. Vasconcellos completed her elementary schooling in Jacksonville and furthered her education at MacMurray College, where she was a member of the Belle Lettres Society. She held several class offices in high school and received the D.A.R. award as a senior. She was a member of the original J'ettes squad. Mrs. Vasconcellos was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she received pins for perfect yearly attendance. Mrs. Vasconcellos was active in the Jacksonville Junior Woman's Club, where she served as president. She also served as president of the Washington School PTA when her daughters attended school there and as president of the JHS Band Parents Association when her daughters attended JHS. She was a member of the Passavant Area Hospital Auxiliary. Mrs. Vasconcellos was an office and bookkeeper for business K.E. Vas Co., which she and her husband started and operated until her retirement in 1992. She enjoyed bridge, fishing and golf. She was devoted to her family. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and the many vacations they enjoyed together. She was a proud mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Private services will be held with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.