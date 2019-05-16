Marijane Stryker Colburn, 89, a longtime Jacksonville resident, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Springfield after an illness.
She was born Jan. 22, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of Edwin Manning Stryker and Ethel Gladys Ericzon. She grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School. She graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in journalism. She later obtained a degree in education from MacMurray College and taught throughout Jacksonville School District 117 for more than 20 years before retiring in the early 2000s.
She is survived by a son, Charles Colburn (wife, Lynn) of Jacksonville; a daughter, Linda Colburn of St. Louis; and two grandchildren, Cathy Colburn of Orlando, Florida, and Christopher Colburn of Iowa City, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Edwin Stryker Jr.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville and for many years was a member of the women's literary society Sorosis. She enjoyed painting with watercolors and was an accomplished artist.
A private service will be held with burial at Robbins Cemetery in Gun Lake, Michigan. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at staabfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 16, 2019