Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM David Strawn Art Gallery Jacksonville , IL

Marilyn Calhoun, longtime resident of Jacksonville, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in the care of her loving daughters in Minnesota.

Marilyn Calhoun, longtime resident of Jacksonville, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in the care of her loving daughters in Minnesota.



She leaves behind a sister, Carol Jean Fairchild; and three loving children, Eric Calhoun, Robin Asbell and Rachael Calhoun. She also was very close to her three grandchildren, Annabel Calhoun, Lauren Calhoun and Eric Calhoun II.



Marilyn was born in 1937 in Pennsylvania to Dorothy and Raymond Walker. She attended Iowa Wesleyan University, where she married Larry Calhoun, who preceded her in death in 2015. Larry was an artist and art professor who taught at both MacMurray College and Illinois College.



After following their fortunes to Decatur; Akron, Ohio; and Lane, the Calhoun family settled in Jacksonville in 1978. Marilyn taught at the Educational Daycare Center from 1978 to 1998. She was an active member of the Better Child Care Board, Morgan County Garden Club, The Audubon Society, The League of Women Voters, and the Great Books Book Club. Marilyn also was an active supporter of Jacksonville Public Library, where she frequently could be found looking for a new mystery novel.



Marilyn Calhoun lived her life joyfully, always uplifting others and making the world a better place. Marilyn always wore a smile with a sparkle in her eyes. Her dedication to education, civil rights, the environment and the arts was a source of great satisfaction. She was known for her kindness, sense of humor, and a love of learning and reading that continued to her last hours.



