SPRINGFIELD — Marilyn D. Israel, 87, of Springfield died at 5:58 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.



She was born Feb. 29, 1932, in Manchester to Charles and Alma Blakeman Martin. She married William E. Israel on June 17, 1951, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 2018.



She is survived by her three sons, Douglas E. (Debra) Israel of Springfield, Gregory M. (Sue) Israel of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Richard A. (Ellen) Israel Sr. of Roselle; one sister, Pauline Harris of Richmond, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren with one on the way.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, Charles W. Martin; and two sisters, Alice Brooks and Audrey Kemp.



Prior to living in Springfield, Marilyn was a resident of Roodhouse. She was a cashier at Roodhouse National Bank, now FirstBank, and retired after 29½ years of service. Marilyn was very active at Laurel United Methodist Church. She also was involved in P.E.O. Chapter D.C. and was past president of Roodhouse Chapter B.U.



A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Dr. Kent Lolling officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel United Methodist Church or . Share stories at StaabFamily.com.

