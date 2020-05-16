Marilyn Eileen Grover
MOUNT STERLING – MARILYN EILEEN GROVER, 83, of Mt. Sterling died May 15 at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville. A private service will be held for family. Friends are encouraged to watch Marilyn's services streaming live at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 on hendrickerfuneralhome.com. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is assisting the family with the arrangements.

