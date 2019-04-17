Obituary Print Marilyn Gaye (Surbeck) Edwards (1935 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Marilyn Gaye Edwards, 83, formerly of Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at White Hall Nursing Center.



She was born Sept. 3, 1935, in Hillview, the daughter of Walter L. and Margaret Woolridge Surbeck. She married Clarence Nash and they later divorced. Together, they had one son, Michael. She later married Carl Edwards and they had two sons, Jeffery and Gregory. Although they later divorced, they remained close friends until her passing.



She is survived by one son, Gregory Edwards of Virginia; two sisters, Janet Lawson of Jacksonville and Tammy Leonard of Roodhouse; and four cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael Nash and Jeffery Edwards; two brothers, Randy Surbeck and Larry Leonard; and one sister, Diana Surbeck Borcky.



Mrs. Edwards worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant at Springfield Community Hospital, which later became Humana and then Doctor's Hospital. She later retired from Home Health Care but decided to give delivering the Jacksonville Journal-Courier a shot. She loved watching professional basketball and was the biggest San Antonio Spurs fan. She also loved helping people as well. Marilyn was a favorite at the nursing home, from the CNA's to the nurses and to the rehabilitation staff.



A graveside service will be at noon Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to White Hall Nursing Center. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at Marilyn Gaye Edwards, 83, formerly of Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at White Hall Nursing Center.She was born Sept. 3, 1935, in Hillview, the daughter of Walter L. and Margaret Woolridge Surbeck. She married Clarence Nash and they later divorced. Together, they had one son, Michael. She later married Carl Edwards and they had two sons, Jeffery and Gregory. Although they later divorced, they remained close friends until her passing.She is survived by one son, Gregory Edwards of Virginia; two sisters, Janet Lawson of Jacksonville and Tammy Leonard of Roodhouse; and four cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael Nash and Jeffery Edwards; two brothers, Randy Surbeck and Larry Leonard; and one sister, Diana Surbeck Borcky.Mrs. Edwards worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant at Springfield Community Hospital, which later became Humana and then Doctor's Hospital. She later retired from Home Health Care but decided to give delivering the Jacksonville Journal-Courier a shot. She loved watching professional basketball and was the biggest San Antonio Spurs fan. She also loved helping people as well. Marilyn was a favorite at the nursing home, from the CNA's to the nurses and to the rehabilitation staff.A graveside service will be at noon Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to White Hall Nursing Center. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel

1100 Lincoln Ave.

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-4000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 17, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close