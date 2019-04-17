Marilyn Gaye Edwards, 83, formerly of Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at White Hall Nursing Center.
She was born Sept. 3, 1935, in Hillview, the daughter of Walter L. and Margaret Woolridge Surbeck. She married Clarence Nash and they later divorced. Together, they had one son, Michael. She later married Carl Edwards and they had two sons, Jeffery and Gregory. Although they later divorced, they remained close friends until her passing.
She is survived by one son, Gregory Edwards of Virginia; two sisters, Janet Lawson of Jacksonville and Tammy Leonard of Roodhouse; and four cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael Nash and Jeffery Edwards; two brothers, Randy Surbeck and Larry Leonard; and one sister, Diana Surbeck Borcky.
Mrs. Edwards worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant at Springfield Community Hospital, which later became Humana and then Doctor's Hospital. She later retired from Home Health Care but decided to give delivering the Jacksonville Journal-Courier a shot. She loved watching professional basketball and was the biggest San Antonio Spurs fan. She also loved helping people as well. Marilyn was a favorite at the nursing home, from the CNA's to the nurses and to the rehabilitation staff.
A graveside service will be at noon Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to White Hall Nursing Center. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 17, 2019