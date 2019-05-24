Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel 102 S. Cass St. Virginia , IL 62691 (217)-452-3031 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Hom Virginia , IL View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home Virginia , IL View Map Burial 11:00 AM Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA — Marilyn J. McLin, 68, of Virginia died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.



Marilyn was born Sept. 6, 1950, in Beardstown, the daughter of Claude and Grace Walbert Noe. She married William E. McLin on April 15, 1983, and he preceded her in death on April 15, 2014.



Marilyn is survived by two stepsons, Travis (Jane) McLin of Bourbonnais and Lance (Mindy) McLin of Wilmington; nine grandchildren, Cecily (Kris) Day, Nichholas McLin, Tyler Rock, Katelyn McLin, Trevur McLin, Logan McLin, Tyler Noe, Audrey Noe and Erik Noe; three great-grandchildren, Liam Wayne Day, Daveney Day and Rhea Day; one brother and one sister, Gary (Juanita) Noe of Beardstown and Peggy (Arthur) Sim of Warner Robbins, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Gregory (surviving wife, Megan) of Joliet and Troy Ray Bettis in infancy; three sisters and one brother, Dorothy Lyons (surviving husband, Frank of Pontiac), Betty Edlen (surviving husband, Harold of Beardstown), Phyllis Neese (surviving husband, Tracy of Texas) and Merle Noe.



Marilyn graduated in 1968 from Virginia High School. After graduation she attended Hardin-Brown Business College for one year. She began her professional career as a teller at Mazon State Bank in Braidwood for seven years before settling in as a teller and personal banker at Centrue Bank in Coal City for 28 years until her eventual retirement. Marilyn was a devoted member of Virginia United Methodist Church. Marilyn also was a member of the Exxon Mobil Retirees Club and a volunteer at Passavant Area Hospital. She absolutely cherished her time just having coffee with friends.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia. The family will meet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Memorials are suggested to Virginia United Methodist Church.

