Marilyn Jane Detroy Henderson, 97, of Jacksonville, IL passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville, IL. She was born September 21, 1922, in Dexter, MO, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Esther Tate Detroy. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, James Walter Henderson; four brothers, Marx, Durward, Benjamin Forest and John William; two sisters, Sue and Julia Fern; son-in-law Daniel Varble; and one great grandson, Markus Eugene.She is survived by her children, Ben (Sandra) Henderson and Julia Varble; grandchildren, Andrew Varble, Nicole Varble, Jamie Varble, Laura (Justin) Nell, Trevor Henderson, Courtney Henderson; great grandchildren, Makinlee Marie, Daxton Lee and Lee Daniel; and many nieces and nephews who knew her as "Aunt Janie".She was a long time member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School for over 40 years, a member of United Methodist Women, Mound Club, as well as a longtime volunteer at Passavant Hospital. She was a dedicated wife, mom and grandma who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Marilyn devoted her life to helping others. Her hobbies included reading her Bible, watching the birds at her feeder, knitting, collecting/presenting clown programs and volunteering at her church.Due to the COVID pandemic, the funeral service and burial will be private. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Barton Stone Resident Activity Fund or a charity of your choice in memory of Marilyn. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.